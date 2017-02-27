Workweek weather: Warmth rolls in again with rain chances

This week's warm spell won't be several days long this time. A vigorous cold front will quickly swing through on Wednesday, causing enough lift in the atmosphere for more showers and possible thunderstorms, some of which could again becoming quite gusty with hail.

WASHINGTON — High pressure responsible for the cold transport of air on Sunday — “cold” being a relative term — is also responsible for the mainly clear skies from Sunday night and the freezing start to Monday in many locations.

Like so many this season, this high pressure system will be heading out to sea to form another “Bermuda High” and pump in more warmth while the coldest air in the country dives into the Rockies and the Plains. A warm front aloft will already be increasing cloud cover early Monday morning and that will continue throughout the day. Although the front at the surface will not be through our area yet, temperatures will already be milder than they were on Sunday. A small band of showers will have to be watched along the front aloft, but the most likely areas they will move will be just to our north and west, but some of them will get closer to us Monday night.

Temperatures won’t drop much Monday night as the front at the surface gets even closer and because of the cloud cover. A lot more moisture will be tapped from the Gulf of Mexico this time around, and some people will notice the humidity increasing Tuesday with the chance for showers and drizzle increasing.

By Wednesday, the first day of March, the front will be to our north and the Gulf of Mexico will be “wide open,” as meteorologists describe it, giving the day a very balmy feel — that is, warm and humid by this time of year standards. Temperatures will be close to record highs and dew points will be in the upper 50s, which would count as a relatively comfortable day in the middle of summer, but muggy in winter.

This warm spell won’t be several days long this time. A vigorous cold front will quickly swing through on Wednesday, causing enough lift in the atmosphere for more showers and possible thunderstorms, some of which could again becoming quite gusty with hail. The jet stream winds will be transforming into a trough of low pressure in eastern Canada and the U.S., allowing colder air to persist for the rest of the workweek — “colder” again being a relative term. Temperatures will be maxing out near or just below our averages for Thursday and Friday. Within the colder northwesterly flow, a quick moving system like an Alberta clipper will bring some scattered light rain showers Friday, possibly mixed in with some wet snowflakes in the higher elevations.

The rains for midweek will be welcome and beneficial, but not excessive. As warm as this winter has been, it has also been dry. Drought conditions have expanded again as has the risk for brush fires, as per the Drought Information Center.

Daily Weather Highlights

MONDAY

• Cold start

• Clouding over in the morning and staying that way; only peeks of sun

• A few showers or some drizzle toward evening, mostly northwest suburbs

• Temperatures slightly above average

TUESDAY

• More clouds than sun

• Feeling like spring again

• Starting to feel a bit humid

WEDNESDAY

• Clouds and a bit of fog early, then partly sunny

• Breezy and unseasonably warm and unseasonably muggy

• Close to record highs (80 degrees in 1976 for Reagan National Airport)

• Clouds may inhibit max heating

• Showers and thunderstorms arriving, strength depending on how warm and muggy

THURSDAY

• Windy and much cooler and less humid

• Temperatures closer to average

FRIDAY

• Breezy and the chilliest day of the week

• Temperatures slightly below average

• A chance of scattered showers

