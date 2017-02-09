Heavy winds, possible snow squalls ahead for DC-area

WASHINGTON – Heavy winds are expected Thursday afternoon in the D.C.-area with gusts of 35 to 40 mph amid tumbling temperatures that could also bring flurries and snow squalls. Those squalls could create headaches for many commuters’ evening rush home.

This is in the wake of a fast-moving storm that began sweeping through the WTOP listening area in the morning, bringing with it plenty of rain and minor amounts of snow to the north and west.

Some school systems have closed or delayed their openings. Get the full list on WTOP’s closings page.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been canceled.

Quick Links:

WEATHER:

Temperatures are dropping throughout the area Thursday morning. The rapidly-intensifying storm over Richmond, Va. will be off the coast of Ocean City, Md. by 8 a.m. and then transition into a powerful Nor’Easter by this afternoon, bringing heavy snow from Philadelphia to New York to Boston and high winds to the D.C.-area. There is still a chance for a few wet, slushy inches or so of snow for areas farther north and west of downtown D.C.

There will also be periods of snow showers and snow flurries likely Thursday afternoon. These could be intense enough to briefly whiten the ground and create low visibility during the afternoon and evening rush.

THURSDAY DAY: Morning rain and some wet snow. In the afternoon, windy with snow showers.

HIGHS: 34-40 Chance: 80%

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies. Breezy early and cold.

LOWS: 18-25 Chance: 0%

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Cold.

Highs: 37-42 Chance: 0%

Get the full forecast on the WTOP.com weather page.

TRAFFIC:

Roads are wet. WTOP Traffic has no major incidents to report, though there are delays and traffic slowdowns due to the weather.

The outer loop of the Beltway in Maryland is now seeing heavier delays.

Northbound I-95 in Virginia is also now slowing amid heavy traffic.

Follow the latest traffic developments in WTOP’s Traffic blog.

COMMUTING/TRAVEL:

Area airports are already seeing hundreds of canceled flights. Reagan Airport cancellations have now hit 185, 75 at BWI and 47 at Dulles.

No problems are reported on MARC in Maryland or Virginia Railway Express.

Metrorail reports no problems at this time.

As of 6:25 a.m., no delays on Amtrak.

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS:

Get the full list on WTOP’s closings page.

LISTEN LIVE:

Listen live on WTOP.com, on the WTOP app or tune in to 103.5 FM.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.