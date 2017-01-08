Workweek weather: Frigid, cold air makes way for January thaw

The first, full workweek after the holidays will feature a single-digit start for most of us for the Monday morning rush and, quite possibly, some defrosting of the windshields will need to be done.

This series of images is from the RPM computer model run on Sunday afternoon. Monday is just showing the mid- and high-level clouds moving through from southwest to northeast as the center of high pressure heads out to sea. No precipitation with those clouds. As a warm front approaches on Tuesday, some light precipitation moves from west to east but mostly to our north, and it could start off as some flurries in the far northwest suburbs in the morning. There may be a wintry mix right along the Mason-Dixon Line to watch the rest of the day, but most of us will stay dry. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the warm air will win out and we all just get some plain rain. A similar system not pictured because it’s beyond the limits of this particular model would bring more rain Thursday morning. (Data: The Weather Company. Graphics: Storm Team4)

The first, full workweek after the holidays will feature a single-digit start for most of us for the Monday morning rush and, quite possibly, some defrosting of the windshields will need to be done.

High pressure will have settled in Sunday night, allowing for mainly clear skies and calm winds, leading to the bottom falling out of the thermometer (also due to the presence of the snowpack).

This dome of high pressure will depart our area Monday evening; and while a new one drops from central Canada into the middle of the country, a big warm-up will set up in the East, including our area.

A significant ridge in the jet stream winds aloft will take shape, and gradually southwest flow at the surface and aloft will bring in warmer temperatures. A deep trough (dip) will form in the middle of the country, keeping cold storminess out west.

The jet stream will send several disturbances our way this week bringing several chances for precipitation. The first disturbance will affect us on Tuesday mainly with cloudy skies. A swath of rain possibly mixed in with sleet and freezing rain will skirt the Pennsylvania state line. Some northern Maryland areas could pick up some of this up, but it will be close.

The rest of the area will start getting back above freezing. Then rain will move in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Another disturbance will do the same roughly 24 hours later and with even warmer temperatures.

A strong cold front will finally break the pattern down on Friday, and the arctic high pressure system in the middle of the country will shift to eastern Canada. Northerly winds will filter in much colder air late in the day Friday and that scenario will last into the weekend.

Daily weather highlights

Monday

Frigid and possibly frosty start

Not as blustery but still below freezing for most of us all day

Lots of mid- and high-level clouds

Tuesday

Overcast and still chilly, but closer to seasonable

Some snow or ice probable just north of the area in Pennsylvania into New England

Areas with the thickest snowpack start getting slushy from snowmelt

Patchy fog

Wednesday

Light rain and drizzle in the morning

Cloudy and damp the rest of the day

Milder than average

Most if not all the area’s snowpack melted

Thursday

More light rain and drizzle, most likely in the morning

Temperatures well above average, feeling almost springlike

Friday

Mix of clouds and sun

Unseasonable warmth continues, but temperatures start dropping again late in the day

Editor’s note: The WTOP Workweek Weather Blog is intended as an in-depth yet plain language summary of the business week’s weather potential in the D.C. area along with an explanation of the contingencies and uncertainties that exist at the time of publication. For the latest, actual Storm Team 4 Forecast, check out the WTOP Weather Page.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.