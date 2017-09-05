Photos: Florida braces for Hurricane Irma

A state of emergency has been declared in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and all of Florida as residents try to prepare for Hurricane Irma.

This Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Irma nearing the eastern Caribbean. Hurricane Irma grew into a powerful Category 4 storm Monday. (NOAA via AP)

WASHINGTON — Hurricane Irma is one of the strongest storms on record.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm to a Category 5 with maximum sustained winds of 180 mph.

As the storm roars toward the twin-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, there is a growing possibility that the storm could hit Florida later this week, though it is still too early to be absolutely sure.

A state of emergency has been declared in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and all of Florida as residents try to prepare for the storm.

Residents of those areas are stocking up on supplies and trying to make sure their homes are ready for the storm.

