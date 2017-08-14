Workweek Weather: Humid Monday followed by hot weather

WASHINGTON — Sunday’s quiet, comfortable weather was certainly welcomed by most.

It was all courtesy of a ridge of high pressure that is now heading out to sea, and just like that, humidity started climbing back Sunday night on southeasterly winds and the humidity will keep climbing, making for a real tropical feel to the air in the coming days.

Temperatures at first won’t be too hot, but that may change by the weekend. Along with the increased humidity, there will be chances for thunderstorms.

Clouds and thunderstorms will likely block enough sun that temperatures stay close to seasonable averages, especially the first half of the week.

After Wednesday, however, more of a straight southerly or southwesterly flow will potentially get us back into the low 90s, and the humidity will make it apparently even hotter.

The mention of hot weather for the end of the week is a bit of a change from previous thinking as it is just now starting to show up in the longer range computer models.

The large scale pattern is somewhat complex, complicating some of the computer models. There is therefore a lot of uncertainty after Wednesday and the specifics in the actual forecast will be evolving during the week.

Either way, it is not anticipated that any weather this week will be cooler than our averages which are in the mid 80s.



These snapshots from the RPM computer model show the dew points climbing on Monday through Tuesday, followed by a potential break in the humidity temporarily Tuesday night into Wednesday. Remember, the higher the dew point, the higher the amount of moisture in the air. When dew points start getting into the 70s, it starts to feel uncomfortable to most. (Data: The Weather Company. Graphics: Storm Team 4).

Daily weather highlights:

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy

Scattered thunderstorms developing near the mountains and near the Bay

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms through midday

Warm and very muggy

Humidity dropping a bit late in the day

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny and hazy

Very warm and with increasing humidity

Getting close to 90 again

THURSDAY and FRIDAY:

Partly sunny

Hazy, hot, and humid

Isolated late-day thunderstorms

Highs in the low 90s possible with Heat Index in upper 90s

