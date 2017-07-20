Dangerously hot weather: Heat index near 105 for DC region

WASHINGTON — The WTOP listening area is in the midst of what will likely be the hottest stretch of the summer.

Just how hot? Highs are on track to be between 92 and 98 degrees through Saturday, with the heat index getting over 100 degrees — and relief might not come until next week.

This kind of severe weather isn’t just uncomfortable, it’s dangerous. If you’re planning to be outside, make sure you drink extra water and avoid strenuous activity between noon and 7 p.m., during which the region is facing a heat advisory.

Thursday forecast

It will be hazy, humid and dangerously hot. Highs will be between 92 and 98 degrees, but the heat index will be over 100 degrees. There’s a chance of an isolated storm.

Night won’t bring much relief as it’s still going to be miserably muggy with scheduled lows between 71 and 79 degrees.

Staying safe in hot weather

Any time the heat index is over 100, it can be dangerous to be outside. Experts warn area residents to stay “heat smart”:

Limit strenuous outdoor activities

Don’t leave kids or pets in a closed car

Drink more water

Drink less caffeine and alcohol

Check on senior friends and neighbors

Take frequent breaks

Get medical help if you stop sweating

Adults should take corrective action, and children should seek help, if they feel nauseous, their face feels like it’s burning or they have muscle cramps

Make sure outdoor pets have ample shade and water

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has specific recommendations for the symptoms of heat exhaustion and the even-more-serious heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion

Nausea or vomiting

Cold, pale, clammy skin

Heavy sweating

Fainting

Under those circumstances, you should move to a cooler location, loosen your clothes, lie down, apply wet, cool cloth to as much of your body as possible and sip water. If you continue to vomit, seek medical help right away.

Heat stroke

Body temperature above 103 degrees

Hot, red, dry or moist skin

Fast and strong pulse

Possible unconsciousness

