Fast and felonious: Ex-con steals Maserati during test drive

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 12:42 pm 03/01/2017 12:42pm
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida have recovered a roaring fast Maserati that was stolen during a test drive.

They say it wasn’t hard to find the man who drove off with the $150,000 2016 Maserati Gran Turismo, because he had to show his driver’s license at the dealership in Fort Lauderdale.

An arrest report for 45-year-old Michael McGilvary II says he stopped at a Boca Raton resort during the drive on Feb. 21, promising to show off a boat, but then left the salesman at the dock and drove away.

Police aren’t describing the car’s condition or just how they recovered it. The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2lEieHZ ) reports that McGilvary is back in custody on grand theft charges after violating parole in a federal drug case. A lawyer isn’t listed on records.

