Suspect returns stolen mortuary van after finding body

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 3:08 pm 02/13/2017 03:08pm
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man was arrested after police say he stole a van from a Southern California mortuary with a dead body inside, returned it and then stole a different van from the same business.

Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback says a mortuary employee was nearly run over as he tried to stop the man as he drove away the second time Sunday.

Railsback says an officer investigating the theft of the first van chased the second van for more than two miles. The suspect was arrested and could face charges including vehicle theft. Police didn’t immediately release his name.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise newspaper reports Monday (http://bit.ly/2lD0O1h ) that stealing a dead body isn’t included in his list of charges because police believe he didn’t mean to steal it.

