Social media in a twist after two similar videos go viral

WASHINGTON — A feel-good story that went viral on social media this past week about a teacher greeting students with personalized handshakes is generating a different kind of buzz after a similar video was posted within days.

On Feb. 1, social media was caught up in the video of an English teacher in Charlotte, North Carolina giving each of his fifth-grade students a special handshake.

After “Good Morning America” shared the story about Barry White Jr. on its Facebook page, the video generated over 116 million views.

Then, on Feb. 2, another video of an elementary school teacher in Wichita, Kansas greeting her students with a special handshake went viral.

Two heartwarming stories, perhaps two isolated incidents, right?

Not quite.

Yet another video went viral after the two stories were published, comparing the two videos of the teachers side by side and alleging that Jerusha Willenborg copied White.

Watch the videos below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.