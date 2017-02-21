9:36 am, February 21, 2017
Police: NY man with chain saw cuts through door, hurts boss

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 9:07 am 02/21/2017 09:07am
LYONS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — State police say a 29-year-old man used a chain saw to cut through a door at his boss’s upstate New York home, causing severe injuries to the employer’s hand.

Troopers say Kyle Poore, of Lyons Falls, used a running chain saw late Sunday night to cut through a bedroom door at his employer’s Lewis County home, located 55 miles northeast of Syracuse.

Police say Poore caused severe cuts and tendon damage to his boss’s hand, then fled the scene on foot before troopers arrived.

A state police K-9 tracked Poore through nearby fields and a wooded area before he was caught.

Police haven’t said what led to the incident.

Poore is jailed on assault and other charges. It couldn’t be learned from prosecutors if Poore has a lawyer.

