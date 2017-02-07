11:04 am, February 8, 2017
67° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Watercooler News

Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » Pittsburgh police say man…

Pittsburgh police say man was driving drunk in lingerie

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 10:26 am 02/07/2017 10:26am
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh police have charged a man with drunken driving and fighting with officers who allegedly found him semi-conscious behind the wheel of a car while wearing pink lingerie.

Police say 51-year-Daniel Marchese was also exposing himself when they arrived to find him in the running car, going in and out of consciousness in the middle of an intersection Monday afternoon.

Police say they found an open bottle of whiskey and two guns in the car, and that Marchese kicked at officers and threatened them.

Online court records show Marchese was still in custody awaiting arraignment Tuesday on charges including drunken driving, indecent exposure, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. The records don’t list a defense attorney.

Topics:
Latest News Watercooler News
Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » Pittsburgh police say man…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Watercooler News