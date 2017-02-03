5:10 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Watercooler News

Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » Newest NY casino has…

Newest NY casino has 2K slots, 77 table games, 1 cemetery

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 9:14 am 02/03/2017 09:14am
Share

TYRE, N.Y. (AP) — New York state’s newest casino has 2,000 slot machines, 77 table games, 12 poker tables, a food court, a concert venue — and a cemetery.

The Las Vegas-style del Lago Resort and Casino opened Wednesday in the Cayuga County town of Tyre. The developer, Rochester-based Wilmorite, had to build the casino’s parking lot around an old family cemetery containing the graves of people who farmed the surrounding land generations ago.

People who live nearby tell WSTM-TV in Syracuse (http://bit.ly/2l4nlzo ) that the decedents of those buried in the small cemetery didn’t want them disturbed during construction.

Town officials say the casino plans to build a fence around the cemetery and make it accessible to the families whose loved-ones are buried there.

___

Information from: WSTM-TV, http://www.wstm.com

Topics:
Consumer News Latest News Money News Watercooler News
Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » Newest NY casino has…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Watercooler News