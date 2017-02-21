9:36 am, February 21, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Watercooler News

Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » Mom mails garbage to…

Mom mails garbage to college student who didn’t empty trash

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 9:15 am 02/21/2017 09:15am
Share

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania college student got a reminder to take out the trash when his mother sent him some garbage in a care package.

Eighteen-year-old Connor Cox tells WHTM-TV (http://bit.ly/2l3BugR ) that his mother sent two boxes to him at Westminster College in New Wilmington last month.

One box contained food and other goodies. The other contained garbage.

When he called to ask whether that was a mistake, Cox’s mother, Connie, told him, “No, that’s the trash you were supposed to take out” during a recent visit home.

Cox says he laughed hysterically at the prank, then tweeted a photo of the package.

Cox has three sisters and says he has a special relationship with his mother. He says, “She knows what to say at the exact time she should say it.”

Topics:
Latest News Watercooler News
Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » Mom mails garbage to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

Watercooler News