Maine man gets prison for beating homeowner with frying pan

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 9:19 am
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine man is headed to prison for breaking into the home of an elderly man and beating him with a frying pan.

Kristopher Russ pleaded guilty Monday in Augusta to charges that include robbery and elevated aggravated assault. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison, with 18 to be served initially, followed by four years’ probation, while the remainder is suspended.

Police say the 79-year-old homeowner, James Young, came upon the 34-year-old Russ when he walked inside his home on March 14, 2016. Russ then hit Young with a frying pan several times before making off with some money.

Young suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Russ’ attorney says her client was “extremely under the influence of drugs” at the time.

Russ apologized to Young in court.

Watercooler News