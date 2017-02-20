3:35 pm, February 20, 2017
Watercooler News

Jeep stuck in sand dune for 40 years to be removed this week

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 3:04 pm 02/20/2017 03:04pm
TRURO, Mass. (AP) — A Jeep that has been stuck inside a Massachusetts sand dune for 40 years is set to be removed.

The Cape Cod Times reports (http://bit.ly/2kRGjsH ) the Jeep Wagoneer is entombed in a garage in Truro that became overtaken by the dune decades ago.

Basil Musnuff’s mother owns the property. He says he began visiting in the 1970s and has never seen the Jeep driven.

Musnuff says the family has wanted to get the Jeep out of the collapsing garage for years but the town wouldn’t let them move the sand due to concerns about the dune system.

Town officials recently changed their approach to the shifting sands and asked the family to remove the vehicle.

The removal is scheduled for Friday, weather permitting.

