5:27 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Watercooler News

Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » Florida man charged with…

Florida man charged with faking his death gets 14 years

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 5:56 pm 02/01/2017 05:56pm
Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida businessman who faked his own death to defraud insurance companies has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The Florida Times-Union (http://bit.ly/2kTNMss ) reports that 63-year-old Jose Lantigua was sentenced Wednesday in Jacksonville after he pleaded guilty to bank fraud, identity theft and other charges.

The former owner of a furniture business, Lantigua and his wife told people that he had mad cow disease and was traveling to Venezuela for treatment. According to his plea agreement, he went there to obtain a fake death certificate.

He was arrested last year in North Carolina while applying for a passport in another man’s name.

Lantigua’s wife, who also pleaded guilty to her part in the scam, received five years of probation.

___

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com

Topics:
Latest News Money News Watercooler News
Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » Florida man charged with…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

Watercooler News