Crash leaves car standing vertically against a tree

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 9:11 am 02/17/2017 09:11am
ISLIP TERRACE, N.Y. (AP) — Emergency crews arriving at the scene of a vehicle crash on New York’s Long Island came upon something they had never seen before: a car standing upright against a tree.

Authorities tell WCBS-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2lUOJB4 ) that the 18-year-old Central Islip woman driving the car was traveling on the Southern State Parkway when she crashed near an exit in Islip Terrace. The car went into the woods and came to rest standing vertically on its front end while leaning against a tree.

Firefighters stabilized the teetering vehicle by securing it to the tree with chains and strapping then used a ladder to rescue the injured woman from the car. She was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police charged her with unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

___

Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com

Latest News Watercooler News
