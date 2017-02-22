9:38 am, February 22, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
MESSAGE Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be on WTOP 10 a.m. Wednesday for "Ask the Governor." Post your questions on WTOP's live blog now.

Watercooler News

Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » Cops: Philly man made…

Cops: Philly man made up abduction story to spur theft probe

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 9:00 am 02/22/2017 09:00am
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a man made up a story that he had been carjacked with a child in his vehicle because he wanted police to work more urgently to find the car.

Police say 22-year-old Marcus Fletcher was working as a pizza delivery driver when he reported being robbed by two men who took his vehicle around 10:15 p.m. Monday. But Fletcher told police his 4-year-old nephew was in the car, prompting an intense search.

Police found the car a short time later with no child inside. Police say Fletcher then gave conflicting accounts of the robbery and was vague about the child’s identity.

Police say they’re still investigating the suspected robbery.

But now Fletcher is jailed on a charge of making a false report to police.

His public defender couldn’t immediately be reached.

Topics:
Latest News Watercooler News
Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » Cops: Philly man made…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

Watercooler News