11-foot python slithers into South Florida student’s car

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 7:45 am 02/17/2017 07:45am
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida college student says he was startled when he saw a large snake crawl under his roommate’s car.

Nova Southeastern University students Ross Price and his roommate James Hand called an exterminator Feb. 1, but were told it was too late to send someone. So they called the Davie Police Department.

The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2lpDbs9 ) reports Officer Tony Bernardo — the go-to guy for dealing with wildlife — and two other officers responded. The snake put up a fight and moved deep into the Toyota Camry’s engine compartment. Eventually, they pulled out an 11-foot reticulated python.

Police spokesman Mark Leone says it was likely a pet because it was in a residential area. The snake was turned over to a company licensed by the state to care for exotic animals.

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

11-foot python slithers into South Florida student's car
