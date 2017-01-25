4:29 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Watercooler News

Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » Woman nearly carjacked after…

Woman nearly carjacked after stopping for dummy in road

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 3:39 pm 01/25/2017 03:39pm
Share
This Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 photo provided by Carteret County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina shows a dummy constructed of a fake plastic head and children’s clothing that was left in the road in the county’s Paradise East subdivision. A sheriff’s statement said a woman narrowly escaped being carjacked by multiple men who pulled on her door handles after she slowed down for the dummy that she thought was a child in the road. (Carteret County Sheriffs Office via AP)

NEWPORT, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office says a woman narrowly escaped being carjacked after spotting what she thought was a child sitting in the middle of the road in the dark of night.

It turned out to be a dummy, dressed in children’s clothing. And as the woman slowed her car, two men wearing dark hoodies approached and pulled on her door handles.

She sped away and called for help as the suspects fled, according to the sheriff’s office in Carteret County, North Carolina.

Maj. Jason Wank says authorities destroyed the dummy later Sunday, just in case. He’s asking for help finding those responsible.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Watercooler News
Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » Woman nearly carjacked after…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Watercooler News