Watercooler News

Police say alleged Ohio burglar broke in, made self at home

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 12:38 pm 01/29/2017 12:38pm
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio burglar made himself at home in houses he broke into by cooking and showering before leaving.

Authorities in Youngstown say the 33-year-old homeless man brought his own food to cook during break-ins.

The Vindicator reports Saturday (http://bit.ly/2jpwZLO ) the man was charged with burglary and breaking and entering.

Police say the man was arrested after a woman arrived home from work about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday and found her kitchen ransacked with food all over and her stove used.

Police reports say the woman heard running water upstairs and found a man in her shower.

Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com

