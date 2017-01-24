4:22 pm, January 25, 2017
Police: Jitney driver owes more than $50,000 in tolls, fees

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017
WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (AP) — Transit police say they’ve arrested a New Jersey woman who owes more than $50,000 in unpaid tolls and fees.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police say Bertha Moreno was driving a jitney bus Monday when an officer recognized its registration as a suspected toll evader. The bus was stopped at the Lincoln Tunnel toll plaza in Weehawken.

Authorities say they soon learned Moreno had 653 known E-ZPass electronic toll payment violations. The bus was impounded. The West New York woman was charged with theft of service.

Authorities say the E-ZPass transponder used in the bus was appropriate only for use in a passenger vehicle.

A telephone number for Moreno can’t be located. It’s unknown if she has an attorney.

Earlier this month a trucking company owner was charged with racking up more than $1 million in unpaid tolls and fees.

This story has been corrected to show the name is E-ZPass, not EZ-Pass.

