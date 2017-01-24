4:32 pm, January 25, 2017
Police: Burglary suspect left keys, cellphone at the scene

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 9:05 am 01/24/2017 09:05am
STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man suspected of breaking into a Connecticut animal hospital looking for drugs made it easy for police to track him down — he left his keys and cellphone behind.

The Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2kosUsj ) reports that police responded to a burglar alarm at The Pet Hospital in Stratford recently to find a rear window broken and blood on the window frame.

Inside, police say they found a trail of blood on the floor, along with keys and a phone. They say it appears the burglar was looking for drugs.

Police traced the phone to 31-year-old Nicholas Bruner and charged him with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. He is free on $10,000 bond.

Bruner said he had lost the items but couldn’t remember where.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » Police: Burglary suspect left…
