Police: Burger King workers sold marijuana at drive-thru

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 8:22 am 01/27/2017 08:22am
EPPING, N.H. (AP) — Police say two employees at a New Hampshire Burger King have been arrested on drug charges after authorities were tipped off that drive-thru customers who asked for extra crispy fries got marijuana with their meal.

NH1 reports (http://bit.ly/2jViBwC) Epping Police Chief Mike Wallace said 20-year-old Garrett Norris was arrested Saturday after police conducted a sting operation. Also arrested was 19-year-old Meagan Dearborn, the shift manager.

Wallace said drive-thru buyers would ask for “Nasty Boy,” then for extra crispy fries.

Wallace said the drugs weren’t put in the food; they were sold in a separate container. He said the operation didn’t involve the franchise owners.

Norris and Dearborn are scheduled for arraignment Feb. 28. It wasn’t known if they had lawyers and phone numbers couldn’t be found for them.

