4:33 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Watercooler News

Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » NY man with 95…

NY man with 95 license suspensions arrested for guns, drugs

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 8:44 am 01/25/2017 08:44am
Share

COMMACK, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island man say they’ve arrested a man who has had his driver’s license suspended nearly 100 times.

The Suffolk County Police Department says 47-year-old Jerry Tenzie was arrested Tuesday night at a park and ride in Commack and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say officers detected an odor of marijuana emanating from Tenzie’s car. A search of the vehicle reportedly turned up an illegal rifle, as well as marijuana.

Officials say the Copiague man has a total of 95 suspensions on his license from nine different dates. Police didn’t say what his suspensions were for.

It’s unclear if Tenzie has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Watercooler News
Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » NY man with 95…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Watercooler News