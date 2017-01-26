12:02 pm, January 27, 2017
NY man pleads guilty to posing as cop, owning bogus badges

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:01 am 01/26/2017 09:01am
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 26-year-old western New York man has admitted to posing as a police officer during a traffic stop with a real cop.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Corey Shepard, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that include criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal impersonation and menacing.

Prosecutors say he called 911 last October to report an erratic driver and claimed he was an off-duty Buffalo officer. He was wearing a police uniform when he joined the Cheektowaga officer who pulled over the driver.

Police became suspicious and checked out Shepard’s claim. They found out he worked for a local security systems company and had a stockpile of police-related equipment and fake badges at his home.

He faces up to eight years in prison when he’s sentenced April 6.

