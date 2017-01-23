6:40 pm, January 23, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Watercooler News

Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » Explosive announcement of baby's…

Explosive announcement of baby’s gender earns man a ticket

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 6:29 pm 01/23/2017 06:29pm
Share

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska man is in trouble after using an explosive rifle target to announce the gender of his baby.

The Omaha World-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2jqp0PD ) that Jon Sterkel and his wife, Ashley, thought the target would be a fun way to announce they are expecting a boy in June.

When Sterkel shot the target Saturday on rural land outside Scottsbluff, blue chalk powder packed around the rifle target erupted. Several people called police with concerns about the explosion.

Sterkel called the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office to explain after he heard a news report on the explosion.

In return, Sterkel received a misdemeanor ticket for using the exploding target without a permit.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Watercooler News
Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » Explosive announcement of baby's…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Women's March on Washington

See photos of Saturday's demonstration in D.C.

Recommended
Latest

Watercooler News