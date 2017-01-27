3:48 am, January 28, 2017
Deer defense! Man fights speeding ticket with novel argument

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 11:32 am 01/27/2017 11:32am
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man fighting a speeding ticket in court had a unique explanation — the officer’s radar gun may have picked up a deer.

The Newburyport Daily News (http://bit.ly/2jmJV53 ) reports that Dennis Sayers, of Haverhill (HAY’-vruhl), was clocked going 40 mph in 30 mph zone in West Newbury in November.

He got a $105 ticket.

He appealed in court on Thursday, asking Officer Royster Johnson if he was 100 percent sure his radar captured Sayers’ speed or the speed of a deer that could have been in the vicinity.

When confronted by the skeptical judge, Sayers replied that anything was possible.

The fine was upheld.

Deer, by the way, can run approximately 30 mph.

Information from: The Daily News of Newburyport (Mass.), http://www.newburyportnews.com

