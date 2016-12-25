12:00 pm, December 25, 2016
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Watercooler News

Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » Christmas service mistakenly prints…

Christmas service mistakenly prints Tupac’s ‘Hail Mary’ in caroling book

By Hanna Choi December 25, 2016 11:12 am 12/25/2016 11:12am
2 Shares

WASHINGTON — If you’ve ever heard the lyrics to Tupac’s “Hail Mary,” you can bet it doesn’t sing like a carol, much less the traditional hymn it was mistaken for by a church in Sri Lanka.

Media sources reported that a Christmas carols service in Sri Lanka printed out the lyrics to rapper Tupac’s song on thousands of its caroling booklets.

The Daily Mail said the mix-up took place at the Catholic 2016 Joy to the world Festival, held at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo.

Complex said the festival was billed by organizers as “a fundraiser for poverty alleviation projects jointly organized by the Archdiocese of Colombo and St. Joseph Vaz Trust.”

Sri Lankan journalist Jithendra Antonio posted a picture of the caroling book with Tupac’s “Hail Mary” lyrics.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Asia News caroling christmas carols Christmas News hail mary hanna choi Holiday News joy to the world festival Latest News Sri Lanka tupak Watercooler News World News
Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » Christmas service mistakenly prints…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

Watercooler News