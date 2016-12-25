Christmas service mistakenly prints Tupac’s ‘Hail Mary’ in caroling book

WASHINGTON — If you’ve ever heard the lyrics to Tupac’s “Hail Mary,” you can bet it doesn’t sing like a carol, much less the traditional hymn it was mistaken for by a church in Sri Lanka.

Media sources reported that a Christmas carols service in Sri Lanka printed out the lyrics to rapper Tupac’s song on thousands of its caroling booklets.

The Daily Mail said the mix-up took place at the Catholic 2016 Joy to the world Festival, held at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo.

Complex said the festival was billed by organizers as “a fundraiser for poverty alleviation projects jointly organized by the Archdiocese of Colombo and St. Joseph Vaz Trust.”

Sri Lankan journalist Jithendra Antonio posted a picture of the caroling book with Tupac’s “Hail Mary” lyrics.

