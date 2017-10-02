Long-Lions-Wizards, Box

GUANGZHOU (97)

Ju 4-7 1-1 9, Sakakini 7-17 4-6 18, Hansbrough 10-20 9-13 29, Luo 0-2 2-2 2, Fogg 6-20 13-15 27, Zheng 1-1 0-0 2, Zhu 0-0 0-0 0, Fan 1-2 0-0 2, Heng 1-2 3-4 6, Shi 0-2 0-0 0, Zhang 0-1 0-0 0, Chen 1-5 0-0 2, Gu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-79 32-41 97.

WASHINGTON (126)

Porter Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Smith 5-9 1-1 12, Gortat 3-4 0-1 6, Satoransky 5-8 2-3 13, Beal 3-5 0-0 6, Oubre Jr. 3-6 3-4 10, Ochefu 1-3 0-0 2, Scott 3-6 0-0 6, McCullough 5-9 0-0 10, Mahinmi 2-3 1-2 5, Sloan 3-7 0-0 6, Meeks 7-9 1-2 19, Felix 5-6 0-0 11, McClellan 6-9 4-4 17. Totals 52-87 12-17 126.

Guangzhou 19 12 44 22 0— 97 Washington 33 19 43 29 2—126

3-Point Goals_Guangzhou 3-19 (Fogg 2-7, Heng 1-2, Luo 0-1, Shi 0-1, Zhang 0-1, Chen 0-2, Hansbrough 0-2, Sakakini 0-3), Washington 10-24 (Meeks 4-5, McClellan 1-1, Felix 1-2, Porter Jr. 1-2, Satoransky 1-2, Oubre Jr. 1-3, Smith 1-4, Beal 0-1, Scott 0-1, McCullough 0-1, Sloan 0-2). Fouled Out_McClellan. Rebounds_Guangzhou 27 (Hansbrough 11), Washington 44 (McCullough 7). Assists_Guangzhou 16 (Fogg 11), Washington 30 (Sloan 6). Total Fouls_Guangzhou 20, Washington 28.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.