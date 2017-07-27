Wednesday’s Sports Briefs

SOCCER

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Morris scored a tiebreaking goal in the 88th minute, and the United States beat Jamaica 2-1 Wednesday night for its sixth CONCACAF Gold Cup title and first since 2013.

Jozy Altidore’s goal on a 28-yard free kick in the 45th minute beat backup goalkeeper Dwayne Miller after Jamaica captain Andre Blake left with a hand injury.

Je-Vaughn Watson tied the score in the 50th off Kemar Lawrence’s corner kick. Morris, a star at nearby Stanford from 2013-15, got the breakthrough goal with a 14-yard right-footed shot after Jermaine Taylor’s header failed to clear Gyasi Zardes’ cross. It was the fifth international goal for Morris, who tied for the tournament lead with three goals.

The U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 14 games (9-0-5) under Bruce Arena, who became the first coach to win three Gold Cup titles.

U.S. captain Michael Bradley earned the Golden Ball at the tournament’s top player.

SWIMMING

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Katie Ledecky surged to the wall.

Someone else was already there.

For the first time ever at the world championships, Ledecky knows what it’s like to lose.

Bidding to become only the second female swimmer to win six golds at a single worlds, Ledecky settled for silver in the 200-meter freestyle Wednesday evening when Italy’s Federica Pellegrini surged to a stunning victory on the final lap.

Pellegrini, the 28-year-old world-record holder, avenged a close defeat at the hands of Ledecky two years ago in Kazan, Russia. This time, it was the Italian touching first in 1 minute, 54.73 seconds.

Ledecky and Australia’s Emma McKeon tied for the silver at 1:55.18.

While Pellegrini covered her mouth in delight and climbed atop a lane rope to celebrate, Ledecky merely stared at the scoreboard.

She had never seen a “2” beside her name at the world championships.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Pac-12 will shorten halftime and reduce the number of commercial breaks during its non-conference schedule this season as part of a trial program to reduce the length of its football games.

Halftime will be 15 minutes long, cut down from the usual 20-minute break. The number of commercial breaks will be reduced and they will be shorter in length, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said Wednesday.

Scott announced the initiative as the Pac-12 kicked off its media days in Hollywood. The experiment is intended to shorten ballooning game times in an era of up-tempo offenses running more plays and the increased scoring that comes with it.

“Just because metrics show robust ratings and attendance doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be experimenting and piloting with formats that will keep the sport attractive,” Scott said. “It’s incumbent on us to look at the presentation of the sport and make sure the pace of play is moving as much as possible and without changing the fundamentals of the game.”

Scott did not completely dismiss potential rule changes in the future to address the length of games, saying that the upcoming experiment was part of a larger, more comprehensive review.

Scott noted that Pac-12 games have averaged nearly 3 hours and 30 minutes, more than 30 minutes longer than NFL games. Some of that discrepancy can be attributed to stopping the clock after first downs in college football, a rule not used in the NFL.

PRO BASKETBALL

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall signed his $170 million, four-year contract extension that owner Ted Leonsis said provides the Washington Wizards with long-term stability.

Team President Ernie Grunfeld announced the completion of the deal Wednesday. Wall said in a video posted on Twitter on Friday that he had agreed to the extension that begins in 2019-20 and includes a player option for 2023-24.

Wall, a four-time Eastern Conference All-Star, is the third player this summer to get a designated player “supermax” extension, joining Houston’s James Harden and Golden State’s Stephen Curry.

The Wizards now have their big three locked up. Earlier this offseason they matched a $106.5 million, four-year offer sheet forward Otto Porter Jr. signed with the Brooklyn Nets and last summer signed guard Bradley Beal to a $128 million, five-year contract that goes through 2020-21.

Porter was temporarily Washington’s highest-paid player, but that honor now belongs to Wall, the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft out of Kentucky who set career highs with 23.1 points, 10.7 assists and 2.0 steals last season. Wall has averaged 18.8 points over seven NBA seasons.

The Wizards have made the playoffs three of the last four years. Wall averaged 27.2 points a game as Washington got to Game 7 of the second round this spring before losing to Boston.

