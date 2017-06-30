501

Washington Wizards

Report: Wizards offer Wall a $170 million contract extension

By Abigail Constantino June 30, 2017 9:30 pm 06/30/2017 09:30pm
Washington Wizards guard John Wall reacts after a foul during the second quarter in Game 5 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. The Celtics won 123-101. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards are reportedly offering point guard John Wall a four-year contract extension worth about $170 million.

ESPN reported that Wall will take some time to consider the offer. He has two years left on his current contract, and this offer would bind him to the Wizards through the 2022–2023 season.

