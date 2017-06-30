Report: Wizards offer Wall a $170 million contract extension

WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards are reportedly offering point guard John Wall a four-year contract extension worth about $170 million.

ESPN reported that Wall will take some time to consider the offer. He has two years left on his current contract, and this offer would bind him to the Wizards through the 2022–2023 season.

