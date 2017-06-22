Potential Wizards selections in the 2017 NBA Draft

WASHINGTON — After playing no role at all in the 2016 NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards have a small, but potentially important part in this year’s selection process. They traded away their first-round pick, but as owners of the 52nd overall pick Thursday night, the Wizards need to get the most out of that selection, for a number of reasons.

With uncertainty in Cleveland, the chance to be competitive in the East may be right in front of the Wizards. The team is built to win now, with its core in the prime of their careers. This means they could really use a polished, developed player ready to step on the court and help immediately with this pick, hopefully stretching a woefully thin rotation behind the starting five.

Unless they trade up, the Wizards aren’t going to be able to snag a talent like Jordan Bell, who could go as early as the first round. And outside of their top picks, the Wizards’ recent draft history hasn’t exactly been fruitful. Kelly Oubre Jr. has turned into a solid rotation after being selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Hawks, then traded to Washington. But the list of second-round picks who have contributed at all is pretty spare looking back through the Ernie Grunfeld era, which began in June 2003.

That isn’t to say that there isn’t talent at this juncture of the draft — the Wizards just haven’t been the ones to find it. E’Twaun Moore and Isaiah Thomas both were selected in the final six picks of the 2011 draft, turning into a decent role player and a superstar, respectively. The San Antonio Spurs snagged Patty Mills with the 55th overall pick in 2009. And undrafted players like Jeremy Lin, Anthony Morrow and Kent Bazemore have all turned into NBA mainstays.

Washington could really use a mobile, versatile big man to spell Markieff Morris and potentially give them a small ball unit that can run the floor. They’re also in need of a better option backing up John Wall, either a true point guard or a combo guard that can give Wall a breather on the bench or by shifting him to the off guard position for stretches so he doesn’t have to absorb all the primary ball-handling duties.

If the Wizards go for a big in the draft, they could always try to work out a post-draft deal with an undersized, instant-offense type of bench guard like Central Michigan’s Marcus Keene. Keene was the leading scorer in Division I, but is a defensive matchup issue in extended minutes. In short bursts off the bench, though, he could provide the kind of game-changing impact the Spurs get from Mills.

With a roster already butting up against the salary cap into luxury tax territory, the Wizards won’t be able to move much on the free agent market. That makes this selection, late as it is, a big one and may make it worth trading up a bit to nab someone a little earlier in the second round, if that potential impact player is still available.

Mock drafts are often woefully off-base, especially with the ever-increasing unpredictability injected into the process with a growing international player pool. The players on the list below range wildly in their expected draft position, with all on the list at least close to the Wizards’ pick at 52. That said, here are a few names that fit the bill as potentially NBA-ready players who can address Washington’s specific needs, along with their average draft position from a collection of mock drafts around the web.

Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue Average mock draft position: 33.6 Swanigan may be a pie-in-the-sky reach without the Wizards moving up, but he’s exactly the type of player who could make a major, immediate improvement to their roster. He’s a relentless rebounder with some shooting range who plays bigger than his 6-foot-9 height with a 7-foot-4 wingspan. He could be a forward who shifts to center in a small-ball lineup, creating matchup nightmares for opponents of a guard-strong team like Washington. (Getty Images/Stacy Revere)

