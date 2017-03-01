Wizards sign PG Brandon Jennings, who was waived by Knicks

TORONTO (AP) — Point guard Brandon Jennings has signed with the Washington Wizards after being waived by the New York Knicks.

Jennings cleared waivers Wednesday and agreed to join Washington, which had a game at the Toronto Raptors at night.

He was let go by the Knicks on Monday, after signing a $5 million, one-year deal last offseason.

The Wizards made room for Jennings by waiving forward Danuel House, who has played only one minute all season because of injuries.

Jennings offers the Wizards some experience at the point to back up four-time All-Star John Wall, who is second in the NBA in assists, averaging 10.8.

In seven-plus NBA seasons with four teams, Jennings has averaged 14.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds. He averaged 8.6 points and 4.9 assists in 25 minutes with New York this season, appearing in 58 games, with 11 starts.