Beal scores 38 to lead Wizards over Kings, 130-122 in OT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 21 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight victory, a 130-122 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

The Wizards rallied from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win for the sixth time in seven games. The victory, combined with a loss by Boston, gave the Wizards the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

John Wall had 25 points and 12 assists for the Wizards. Otto Porter scored 18 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had 17. The Wizards are 25-8 since Jan. 1, the NBA’s second-best mark. They have won nine of 10 on the road after struggling early on away from home.

Willie Cauley-Stein had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings. Rookie Buddy Hield and Arron Afflalo each had 18 points for the Kings, who have dropped seven straight and are 1-7 since the trade of DeMarcus Cousins during the All-Star break. Darren Collison had 14 points and 10 assists.

Afflalo scored the Kings’ first six points in overtime, but a 3-pointer from Wall gave the Kings the lead for good at 124-122. The Kings didn’t score in the final 3:18.

Cauley-Stein slammed home an alley-oop dunk from Collison to tie the game at 116 and Wall missed a shot in the final seconds to send the game into overtime.

Late in the third quarter, Ben McLemore scored eight straight points on two 3s and a fast-break dunk, helping the Kings take a 97-82 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Play 12 of their remaining 18 games on the road. .. Wall was called for a technical midway through the third quarter.

Kings: Hield had 18 points in the opening half for Sacramento, which led 68-56. .. Tyreke Evans, who scored 26 points in Wednesday’s loss to San Antonio, was given the night off.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Five-game road trip continues Saturday night game at Portland.

Kings: No rest for Sacramento, which hosts Denver on Saturday night.