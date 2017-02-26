8:12 pm, February 26, 2017
Hayward scores 30 points as Jazz beat Wizards 102-92

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 7:41 pm 02/26/2017 07:41pm
Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 102-92 on Sunday for their third straight victory.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 30 points, Rudy Gobert added 15 points and 20 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 102-92 on Sunday for their third straight victory.

Northwest Division-leading Utah led by as many as 24 points before Washington got within six with just over 2 minutes left. Hayward hit a pair of jumpers to seal the win.

George Hill added 21 points for Utah.

Washington, the Southeast Division leader, has lost two in a row for the first time since early January. John Wall led the Wizards with 23 points and 11 assists. Bradley Beal, who was scoreless in the first half, added 22 points.

Utah converted 23 of 32 free throws, while Washington made 10 of 13. The Jazz outrebounded the Wizards 52-27.

