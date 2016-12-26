10:35 pm, December 26, 2016
Porter, Wall push Wizards to 107-102 comeback win vs Bucks

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 9:39 pm 12/26/2016 09:39pm
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) battles for a loose ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard Tony Snell (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Otto Porter scored 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, John Wall had 18 points a season-high 16 assists and the Washington Wizards came from behind to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 107-102 on Monday night.

Bradley Beal scored 22 points as Washington turned the game around on a 15-2 fourth-quarter run. Markieff Morris added 18 in the Wizards’ sixth-straight home win and seventh this season after trailing by double figures.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bucks, who had beaten the Wizards by 27 points in Milwaukee on Friday.

Milwaukee’s Tony Snell made a career-high six 3-pointers and set a season high with 20 points, but missed a baseline 3-point attempt late that could’ve tied it at 105-all.

Down 10 early in the fourth quarter, Washington roared back while holding Milwaukee to just one field goal over a stretch of 6:41.

Beal hit a 3-pointer from each Wing and Wall hit a runner before finding Morris for a baseline jumper that put Washington up 99-98 with 3:10 left.

Beal added a pair of free throws to complete the stretch. After Jabari Parker’s dunk closed it to a point, Porter answered with another 3 to make it 104-100, and the Bucks would get no closer than three after that.

IN THE SHOES?

After struggling in the first half and not hitting a field goal until 1:15 left in the second quarter, Wall changed into a pair of fluorescent orange sneakers. He scored 16 of his points after halftime and reached his team-leading 18th double-double before the third quarter was over.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Snell tied his previous 3-point shooting high by halftime, sinking his first five attempts from beyond the arc. … Reserve F Michael Beasley (foot) returned after five games out. . Bench F Mirza Teletovic was placed in the league’s concussion protocol after injuring his neck on Friday.

Wizards: Had assists on their first 16 field goals before Porter hit a runner late in the first half. . Coach Scott Brooks said before the game that back-up F Kelly Oubre “hasn’t played well since he had his concussion,” sustained on Dec. 16. Oubre had five points or fewer for a fourth consecutive game Monday.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Make the second stop of a four-game road trip at Detroit on Wednesday.

Wizards: Continue a three-game homestand Wednesday against Indiana

Washington Wizards