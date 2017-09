WASHINGTON — The Redskins wrapped up the preseason with a 13-10 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday. Now the work begins for the coaches, who need to get their rosters down to 53 by Saturday at 4 p.m.

There was a change to this year’s cut-down rules. The NFL did away with the first cut, when teams were required to trim the roster to 75 after a couple weeks of preseason. This year, the new rule stated that teams only had to make a single cut before the regular season, meaning that come 4 p.m. Saturday there should be over 1,100 players suddenly available across the league.

While the starters sat for Washington’s final preseason game, there were a few players on the bubble that seemed to help their case to make the final 53-man roster for Week 1.

(AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)