Redskins Charitable Foundation, Good Sports donate equipment to Richmond youth organizations

The Redskins donated more than $60,000 worth of athletic equipment and apparel Tuesday at training camp.

Jane Rogers (left) and Redskins GM Bruce Allen (center) stand with Richmond Public Schools interim Superintendent Thomas Krantz and members of the John Marshall football team.

Follow all of the action from Redskins Training Camp in WTOP’s Live Blog.

RICHMOND — For the third straight year, the Redskins have partnered with athletic equipment provider Good Sports to donate more than $60,000 worth of athletic equipment, apparel and footwear to youth programs in the Richmond and Greater Washington area.

To date, they have distributed more than $180,000 in new equipment to youth programs and impacted more than 74,000 children in Richmond, Va. and Washington, D.C. areas.

“Our partnership with Good Sports allows us to do more within the community and ultimately help children get active,” said Jane Rogers, Executive Director of the Charitable Foundation.

This is one of the great programs we get to do around training camp,” said Redskins President Bruce Allen. “Since 2013 in the Richmond area we’ve donated, whether its been playgrounds or properties like this, three quarters of a million dollars, and we’re proud of it. It’s about what the future is going to bring us with these kids.”

Today’s donation, the first of two this year, will affect he donation today was to seven schools and over 6,000 children and 11 organizations across the greater Richmond.

Seven of those 11 organizations are from Richmond Public Schools, including the John Marshall football team, who had a few team members in attendance at training camp.

Thomas Krantz, the Richmond Public Schools interim Superintendent, was in attendance today as well.

“We thank the Washington Redskins for everything they’ve done,” he said. “I guarantee you, the seven schools that will be participating with this equipment are going to really enjoy it and it will benefit our youngsters.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.