Bengals-Redskins Stats

Cincinnati 7 7 3 0—17 Washington 3 10 0 10—23 First Quarter

Cin_Hill 3 run (Bullock kick), 3:45.

Was_FG D.Hopkins 51, :26.

Second Quarter

Cin_Burfict 62 interception return (Elliott kick), 11:18.

Was_Kelley 1 run (D.Hopkins kick), 5:10.

Was_FG D.Hopkins 44, :58.

Third Quarter

Cin_FG Bullock 53, 10:53.

Fourth Quarter

Was_Carrier 9 pass from McCoy (D.Hopkins kick), 14:55.

Was_FG D.Hopkins 26, 3:41.

A_52,016.

___

Cin Was First downs 19 14 Total Net Yards 312 255 Rushes-yards 37-137 25-96 Passing 175 159 Punt Returns 3-9 3-25 Kickoff Returns 2-31 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 1-62 1-63 Comp-Att-Int 17-29-1 18-30-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 3-26 Punts 3-47.0 3-52.3 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 5-44 7-60 Time of Possession 31:52 28:08

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 8-31, Driskel 4-29, J.Williams 10-26, Bernard 4-25, Hill 5-15, Ross 1-8, Dalton 3-7, Carson 1-4, Huber 1-(minus 8). Washington, Kelley 10-57, M.Brown 3-13, C.Thompson 3-9, Cousins 1-8, M.Jones 2-5, Perine 5-5, McCoy 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Cincinnati, Dalton 8-13-0-70, McCarron 7-13-1-82, Driskel 2-3-0-33. Washington, Cousins 10-19-1-109, McCoy 8-11-0-76.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Green 4-43, Erickson 3-51, J.Williams 2-19, LaFell 2-13, Whitfield 1-30, Boyd 1-12, Mixon 1-6, Laufasa 1-5, Ce.Carter 1-4, Kroft 1-2. Washington, Hazel 2-25, Crowder 2-24, Carrier 2-22, V.Davis 2-21, B.Quick 2-19, Reed 2-12, M.Jones 2-10, C.Thompson 1-27, Pryor 1-17, Paul 1-5, Kelley 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Elliott 45.

