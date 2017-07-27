Bills’ Washington has learned from mistake after gun charge

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Adolphus Washington says he’s learned from his mistake after being charged for improperly carrying a concealed weapon outside a water park in suburban Cincinnati.

Having pleaded not guilty earlier this week, Washington says he’s also relieved to know he’s still on the Bills roster after his arrest on July 9.

“I’m not going to lie and say that didn’t cross my mind,” the second-year player said after the Bills opened training camp on Thursday evening.

Declining to discuss what happened, Washington said: “I’m going to keep trying my best to keep doing the right thing.”

A police report says officers were breaking up a crowd at the park when Washington “reached for and displayed a gun while sitting inside his vehicle, just feet away from officers.” Police cruiser and body cam video show Washington in his vehicle, with officers surrounding him and shouting at him to “put the gun down.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott said he was disappointed with what happened, but thankful no one was hurt.

General manager Brandon Beane said the team is moving forward after he and McDermott spoke with Washington.

The Bills selected Washington in the third round of the 2016 draft out of Ohio State.

