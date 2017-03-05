Redskins, Gruden agree to contract extension

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins and head coach Jay Gruden have agreed to a two-year contract extension that will run through 2020, according to multiple sources.

It’s a great birthday gift for the coach who turned the big 5-0 Saturday and is also the first coach for Washington to have back-to-back winning seasons in a decade.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the extension occurred during dinner, at the infamous Prime 47 steakhouse in Indianapolis, where the NFL Combine is going on.

The deal can either be looked at as something to take the spotlight off GM Scot McCloughan, who’s not at the Combine — McCloughan has dubbed the event as his “Super Bowl” because it’s a venue where he can determine if players coming out of college have what it takes to play on Sundays in the NFL — or the deal that will ensure to the fan base and free agents that the franchise is indeed stable.

Gruden, who has a record of 21-26-1 in three seasons, includes winning the NFC East Division back in 2015.

Behind Joe Gibbs and Mike Shanahan, Gruden is the only other coach under owner Dan Snyder to have lasted four seasons with the team.

Next up for the team, as free agency approaches, is to lock up quarterback Kirk Cousins to a long term deal as Cousins is under the exclusive franchise tag.

Cousins also made news this weekend: He and wife Julie announced that they are expecting their first child in September.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.