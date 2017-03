WASHINGTON — After the Redskins fired general manager Scot McCloughan, I got to thinking, “Ya know, it seems like the Redskins have prematurely dumped a lot of talent over the years.”

Since my social options were limited this weekend, I pondered it further. What if I assembled a front office, coaching staff, and roster made solely of men cast off by Dan Snyder? How would that look?

Here, ladies and gentlemen, are the results. But I have to sleep sometime, so I kept it just to a GM, head coach, and 22-man starting lineup. The defense kind of lends itself to being a 4-3 alignment, though I wasn’t necessarily seeking to adhere to a specific scheme.

I present to you, the Redskins All-Discard Team.

