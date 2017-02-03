Capsule look at Hall of Fame finalists

A capsule look at the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

___

Morten Andersen Kicker 6-2, 218

1982-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-2000, 2006-07 Atlanta Falcons, 2001 New York Giants, 2002-03 Kansas City Chiefs, 2004 Minnesota Vikings. … 25 seasons, 382 games. … Fourth-round pick of the Saints in 1982. … Left the game as the most prolific scorer in league history. … Scored 2,544 points (565 field goals, 849 extra points). … Scored more than 90 points 22 times. … Topped 100 points in 14 seasons. … All-time leading scorer for Saints and Falcons. … Led the NFL in field goals in 1987, the NFC in scoring in 1992, and topped all conference kickers in most field goals in 1985, 1987, and 1995. … All-Pro five times. … Voted to seven Pro Bowls. … NFL All-Decade Teams of 1980s and 1990s. … First player to kick three 50-yard field goals in same game, 1995. … His 40 field goals of 50 yards or longer were the most in NFL history at his retirement.

___

Tony Boselli Tackle 6-7, 324

1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars. … Seven seasons, 91 games.

Selected by expansion Jaguars as second player overall in 1995. … Quickly became face of the franchise. … Sat out rookie training camp with knee injury, saw first action in Week 4. … First career start came following week in franchise’s first victory. … Earned All-Rookie honors. … Regarded as an elite tackle in the NFL during career. … Noted for superb foot speed and agility. … Persevered through numerous injuries. … Leader of team that took expansion Jaguars to AFC championship game by second season. … Anchored offensive line that helped team to four straight playoff appearances with records of 9-7, 11-5, 11-5 and 14-2 from 1996-99. … Picked as team’s Most Valuable Player in 1998 after helping Jaguars to team’s first division title. … Voted to five straight Pro Bowls (1997-2001). … Selected first-team All-Pro three consecutive seasons. … Selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s despite only playing in half of decade.

___

Isaac Bruce Wide Receiver 6-0, 188

1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams; 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers … 16 seasons, 223 games.

Selected in second round, 33rd overall, by Los Angeles Rams in 1994. … First career catch was 34-yard touchdown play. … Breakout year in second season with career-high 119 catches for 1,781 yards and 13 TDs. … First player in NFL history with three straight games with 170 or more receiving yards (181 vs. Colts, 191 vs. Falcons, 173 vs. 49ers) in 1995. … Had first of three career 200-yard games in 1995 season finale. … Led NFL in receiving yards (1,338) in 1996. … Key offensive threat for “Greatest Show on Turf.” … Started in two NFL championship games and two Super Bowls. … Made six catches for 162 yards, including 73-yard, winning touchdown reception in Rams’ 23-16 Super Bowl victory in 2000. … Retired as Rams’ all-time leader in catches, receiving yards, and most yards from scrimmage. … Voted All-Pro in 1999. … Voted to four Pro Bowls (1997, 2000, 2001, 2002). … Twelve seasons with 50 or more catches. … Had eight 1,000-yard seasons. … Career numbers include 1,024 receptions for 15,208 yards (second most at time), and 91 touchdowns.

___

Don Coryell Coach

1973-77 St. Louis Cardinals; 1978-1986 San Diego Chargers.

Took over Cardinals team that hadn’t won title of any kind since 1948. … After 4-9-1 inaugural season, led team to 10-4 record and playoffs. … Won NFC East in 1974, 1975. … Voted NFL Coach of the Year, 1974. … Narrowly missed playoffs in 1976 despite finishing 10-4. … A record of 31-11 from 1974-76 marked most successful three-season stretch in franchise’s history. … At San Diego, inherited team that hadn’t won title in many years when he took over as coach four games into 1978 season. … Installed new explosive offense soon labeled “Air Coryell.” … Chargers led NFL in passing six straight seasons, amassed more than 24,000 yards from 1978-83. … QB Dan Fouts blossomed to become first player in NFL history to have three straight 4,000-yard passing seasons, and made Hall of Fame. … Captured three AFC West titles (1979-1981). … Overall record, including playoffs, 114-89-1.

___

Terrell Davis Running Back 5-11, 206

1995-2001 Denver Broncos. … 7 seasons, 78 games.

Selected by Broncos in sixth round (196th player overall) of 1995 draft. … Earned starting tailback position as rookie. … Despite missing final two games of his first season with hamstring tear, eclipsed 1,000-yard mark and added career-high 49 receptions for 367 yards. … In second year, gained 1,538 yards rushing, voted Offensive Player of the Year. … Rushed for 1,750 yards and league-high 15 TDs in 1997. … In 1998, became fourth runner in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in season (2,008) and led NFL with 21 rushing TDs en route to Denver’s second straight Super Bowl title. Was voted league MVP. … Set NFL playoff record of seven straight 100-yard performances spanning 1997-98 postseasons. … Earned MVP honors in 1998 Super Bowl after rushing for 157 yards, three TDs in victory over Packers. … Scored eight rushing touchdowns in 1997 playoff run. … In 1998 playoffs, rushed for franchise postseason-record 199 yards against Dolphins in divisional playoff, 167 yards vs. Jets in championship game, and 102 yards in 1999 Super Bowl victory over Falcons. … Devastating knee injury limited him to just 17 games over his final three seasons. … Three-time All-Pro selection. … Rushed for 7,607 yards, 60 TDs in just 78 career games. … Added additional 1,280 yards on 169 career catches and five TD receptions. … Selected to three Pro Bowls and voted to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

___

Brian Dawkins Safety 5-11, 200

1996-2008 Philadelphia Eagles; 2009-2011 Denver Broncos … 16 seasons, 224 games.

First year eligible. … Chosen in second round (61st overall) by Philadelphia in 1996 draft. … Voted Eagles’ Defensive MVP five times. … Helped Eagles to eight playoff appearances. … Started in four NFC championship games, one Super Bowl. … First-team All-Pro five seasons (2001, 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2009). … Earned his first of nine Pro Bowls after 1999 season. … First player in NFL history to get a sack, interception, fumble recovery and touchdown catch in same game (vs. Houston, Sept. 29, 2002). … Set Eagles record for most games played. … Voted to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s. … Intercepted pass in 15 straight seasons. … Led Eagles in interceptions back-to-back seasons (1997-98). … Made 37 career interceptions, returned for 513 yards and two touchdowns. … Had multiple interceptions in a season 11 times. … Averaged nearly 100 tackles per season throughout career. … Made 26 career sacks, including three in final season with Broncos to help Denver to division title, 2011.

___

Kenny Easley Safety 6-3, 206

1981-87 Seattle Seahawks. … Seven seasons, 89 games.

Senior nominee. … Drafted as fourth player overall by Seahawks in 1981. … Made immediate impact in Seattle with his intimidating style on defense. … Developed reputation as punishing tackler. … Picked as Defensive Rookie of the Year after sensational first season in which he made three interceptions for 155 yards and a TD. … Defensive leader of Seahawks team that advanced to franchise’s first AFC championship game in 1983. … Had seven interceptions for 106 yards to earn AFC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1983. … Voted Defensive Player of the Year in 1984 after league-high and career-best 10 interceptions, including pair of pick-6s (25 yards vs. Patriots; 58 yards vs. Chiefs). … All-Pro four straight seasons, 1982-85. … Chosen for five Pro Bowls (1983-86, 1988). … Member of NFL’s All-Decade Team of 1980s. … Intercepted multiple passes in each of seven NFL seasons. … Led team in interceptions four times (1982, 1983, 1984, 1987). … Career stats: 32 interceptions, 538 yards and 3 TDs. … Also had eight career sacks and returned 26 punts for 302 yards.

___

Alan Faneca Guard 6-4, 322

1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers; 2008-09 New York Jets; 2010 Arizona Cardinals. … 13 seasons, 206 games.

Drafted by Steelers in first round (26th player overall) in 1998. … Missed just one game in career. … Earned starting role in sixth game of rookie season. … Helped pave way for 1,000-yard rushing season by Jerome Bettis to earn All-Rookie acclaim. … Key leader of Steelers team that captured four division titles, including three in four-year span. … Helped Steelers post 10-plus wins five times, including regular-season records of 13-3 (2001) and 15-1 (2004). … Veteran leader integral to Jets’ playoff run to reach AFC championship, 2009. … Chosen first-team All-Pro six times (2001-02, 2004-07); second-team All-Pro, 2003 and 2008. … Selected to nine straight Pro Bowls. … Started 14 career playoff games, including at left guard in four AFC championship games and Super Bowl 40 victory. … Dominating run blocker, led way for teams that finished among NFL’s top 10 in rushing 11 times in 13 seasons. … Blocked for nine 1,000-yard rushers and five 3,000-yard passers. … Voted to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

___

Joe Jacoby Tackle 6-7, 305

1981-1993 Washington Redskins. … 13 seasons, 170 games.

Signed by Washington as free agent, 1981. … Played numerous positions on offensive line in career, made mark at left tackle, a spot he earned midway through rookie season. … Solid, durable, strong, and reliable as pass and run blocker. … Key member of famed “Hogs” offensive line that led Redskins to three Super Bowl victories (17, 22, 26). … Voted first-team All-Pro three times (1983-84, 1987). … Voted to four straight Pro Bowls following 1983-86 seasons. … Helped Redskins advance to postseason eight times in 11-season span. … Leader of team that had double-digit win totals eight times in nine-season span and won four NFC East titles, plus NFC regular-season title during strike-shortened 1982 season. … Started in five NFC championship games (four at left tackle, one at right tackle), including four conference championship wins. … Washington’s starting left tackle in three Super Bowls and starting right tackle in one Super Bowl. … Member of NFL’s All-Decade Team of 1980s.

___

Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys Owner, President & General Manager, 1989-present.

Contributor finalist. … Purchased Cowboys in 1989 and quickly restored winning tradition to franchise. … Has led Cowboys to unprecedented success on and off the field. … Leadership in sports marketing and promotion has influenced landscape of NFL and America’s sports culture. … Became first owner in league history to win three Super Bowls in first seven years of ownership. … Cowboys made seven playoff appearances, won six division titles and had wins in three Super Bowls (1993-94 and 1996) in Jones’ first decade of owning team. … Dallas has advanced to postseason 13 times under Jones. … Cowboys have posted 10 wins in a season 12 times during Jones era. … Led franchise to NFC East titles five straight seasons, 1992-96. … Also won NFC East crowns in 1998, 2007, 2009, 2014 and 2016. … Vision was driving influence in the creation and development of AT&T Stadium, “crown jewel” of all sports venues. … Continues to provide leadership for NFL in areas of marketing, sponsorship, television, stadium management and labor negotiations.

___

Ty Law Cornerback 5-11, 200

1995-2004 New England Patriots; 2005, 2008 New York Jets; 2006-07 Kansas City Chiefs; 2009 Denver Broncos. … 15 seasons, 203 games.

Selected by Patriots in first round (23rd player overall) of 1995 draft. … Voted All-Pro in 1998 and 2003. … Voted to five Pro Bowls (1999, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2006). … Starting left cornerback in four AFC championship games. … Started at left cornerback in three Super Bowls, including Patriots victories in Super Bowls in 2002 and 2004. … Had seven tackles, one assisted tackle, two passes defended and scored on 47-yard interception return for touchdown in New England’s 20-17 win over Rams in the 2002 Super Bowl. … Intercepted three or more passes in a season nine times. … Led NFL in interceptions twice (9 in 1998 with Patriots and career-high 10 in 2005 with Jets). … Team’s leading interceptor six times (Patriots 4, Chiefs 1, Jets 1). … Made 53 career interceptions for 828 yards and seven pick-6s. … Career-long 74-yard interception return for touchdown against New England (Dec. 26, 2005). … Had 37-yard interception return in final game of career. … Selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

___

John Lynch Free Safety 6-2, 214

1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers; 2004-07 Denver Broncos. … 15 seasons, 224 games.

Picked in third round (82nd player overall) by Buccaneers in 1993 draft. … Earned permanent starting role in fourth pro season. … Anchor of Tampa-2 defense that dominated NFL for years. … Credited with 90 or more tackles in a season nine times. … In 2002, was integral part of Buccaneers’ championship season, contributing 96 tackles (50 solo), three interceptions, and 12 passes defended as Tampa Bay finished 12-4. … Career numbers include: 26 interceptions for 204 yards, 13 sacks, and more than 1,000 tackles. … Voted to first of nine Pro Bowls following 1997 season. … First-team All-Pro three straight seasons (1999-2001).

___

Kevin Mawae Center/Guard 6-4, 289

1994-97 Seattle Seahawks; 1998-2005 New York Jets; 2006-09 Tennessee Titans. … 16 seasons, 241 games.

Selected by Seahawks in second round (36th player overall) in 1994 draft. … Spent majority of college career as tackle before moving to center during senior year. … Played in 14 games, and started 11 during rookie season with Seahawks. … Selected to NFL’s All-Rookie Team. … Played at right guard first two pro seasons, moved permanently to center in 1996. … Noted for leadership and steady play. … Helped Jets to division title and championship game appearance in first season (1998) in New York. … Anchored steady Jets offensive line that led way for 44 100-yard games and seven 1,000-yard seasons by Hall of Fame running back Curtis Martin. … Blocked for 1,000-yard rusher in 13 of his 16 seasons, with five different running backs (Chris Warren, 2; Martin, 7; Travis Henry, 1; LenDale White, 1; and Chris Johnson, 2). … Capped career with Pro Bowl season by paving way for 2,000-yard performance by Johnson. … Voted All-Pro six times (1999-2002, 2004, and 2008). … Chosen for eight Pro Bowls, including his final two seasons. … Former president of NFL Players Association, was instrumental in ending 2011 lockout. … Selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

___

Terrell Owens Wide Receiver 6-3, 224

1996-2003 San Francisco 49ers, 2004-05 Philadelphia Eagles, 2006-08 Dallas Cowboys, 2009 Buffalo Bills, 2010 Cincinnati Bengals. … 16 seasons, 219 games.

Drafted in third round in 1996 by San Francisco. … Prolific receiver with great hands and ability for big plays. … Career totals: 1,078 catches for 15,934 yards, 14.8 yards per catch and 153 TDs. … Yardage total ranks second all-time, touchdown reception total is third most in NFL history. … Set then-record for catches in single game with 20 against Bears, Dec. 17, 2000. … Had 60 or more catches in all but three seasons. … Had nine 1,000-yard seasons over 11-year span. … Eight seasons with double-digit TD receptions. … Led NFL in TD catches three times (16 in 2001, 13 in 2002, and 13 in 2006). … Set career high with 1,451 yards in 2000, and 100 catches, 2002. … Voted All-Pro five times (2000-02, 2004, 2007). … Selected to six Pro Bowls. … Voted to NFL’s All-Decade Team of 2000s.

___

Paul Tagliabue

Commissioner, National Football League, 1989-2006.

Contributor finalist. … During tenure, NFL grew to unparalleled heights. … NFL with its competitive equity is nation’s most popular sport. … Committed to a “league think” philosophy, his leadership enabled NFL to address several key priorities: expansion to 32 teams; nearly two decades of labor peace with the NFL Players Association; support of some 20 new stadium construction projects. … Established NFL as a global brand with operations in overseas markets. … Was first league to operate on a weekly basis on two separate continents. … Created a league-wide internet network and subscriber-based NFL Network on TV. … Secured largest TV contracts in entertainment history totaling some $25 billion. … Before becoming league’s CEO, represented NFL as attorney.

___

Jason Taylor Defensive End 6-6, 260

1997-2007, 2009, 2011 Miami Dolphins; 2008 Washington Redskins; 2010 New York Jets. … 15 seasons, 233 games.

First-year eligible. … Drafted in third round (73rd overall) by Dolphins in 1997. … Had double-digit sack total in a season six times over an eight-year span (2000-07). … Earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2006 after getting 13 1-2 sacks, two interceptions returned for TDs, 11 passes defended, 10 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 62 tackles. … Returned fumble career-long and team-record 85 yards for TD vs. Broncos, Sept. 11, 2005. … Led NFL with career-high 18 1-2 sacks in 2002. … Had more sacks than any player in NFL from 2000-2011. … Career statistics: 139 1-2 sacks; eight interceptions for 110 yards and three TDs; league record-tying 29 opponents’ fumbles recovered; NFL record six TDs on fumble recoveries; and three safeties (two with Dolphins, one as member of Jets). … Voted to six Pro Bowls. … Chosen first-team All-Pro in 2000, 2002 and 2006. … All-AFC four times (2000, 2002, 2004, 2006). … Picked as Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player four times. … Selected to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

___

LaDainian Tomlinson Running Back 5-10, 221

2001-09 San Diego Chargers; 2010-11 New York Jets. … 11 seasons, 170 games.

First-year eligible. … Selected by Chargers in first round (fifth player overall) of 2001 draft. … Sensational rookie season with 1,236 yards and 10 TDs rushing, plus 59 receptions for 367 yards. … Eclipsed 1,600-yard mark in back-to-back seasons, 2002-03. … Rushed for 1,000 yards in each of first eight NFL seasons. … Scored 10 or more rushing TDs each of nine seasons with Chargers. … Captured back-to-back rushing titles, 2006-07. … Voted NFL’s 2006 Most Valuable Player with league-leading and career-high 1,815 yards and 28 touchdowns rushing. Also had 56 catches for 508 yards and three TDs to set NFL record with 31 touchdowns and 186 points in a season. … Hauled in 100 receptions in 2003. … Set NFL record with rushing touchdown in 18 straight games (2004-05). … All-Pro four straight seasons (2004-07). … Voted Chargers’ Most Valuable Player five times. … Selected for five Pro Bowls over six-season span. … Rushed for 13,684 career yards on 3,174 carries and scored 145 rushing touchdowns. … Added 4,772 yards on 624 catches and 17 TD receptions. … Also threw seven TD passes. … Made NFL’s All-Decade Team of 2000s.

___

Kurt Warner Quarterback 6-2, 220

1998-2003 St. Louis Rams, 2004 New York Giants, 2005-09 Arizona Cardinals. … 12 seasons, 124 games.

Not drafted by the NFL. … Originally signed by and then released by Green Bay Packers in 1994. … Went on to play in Arena Football League with Iowa Barnstormers (1995-97). … Returned to NFL with Rams as free agent and allocated to NFL Europe’s Amsterdam Admirals. … Returned to Rams in 1998. … Went on to become two-time NFL MVP (1999 and 2001) and 2000 Super Bowl MVP after leading Rams to 23-16 victory over Tennessee. … Set Super Bowl record with 414 passing yards. … Had another MVP season two years later when he guided Rams back to Super Bowl. … His season totals included league-leading and career-high 4,830 yards and 36 touchdowns to post a 101.4 passer rating in 2001. … Warner made third trip to Super Bowl in 2008 season when he led Arizona Cardinals to franchise’s first division title since 1975 and first-ever Super Bowl appearance. … Only quarterback to throw for 300 or more yards in three Super Bowls. … Four-time Pro Bowl choice, led NFL in average gain per attempt three times. … Had highest passer rating and led NFL in TD passes twice.

___

Source: Pro Football Hall of Fame.