12:51 pm, January 22, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
3 ALERTS  

Washington Redskins

Home » Breaking News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Redskins » Manusky is the Redskins'…

Manusky is the Redskins’ new defensive coordinator

By J. Brooks | @JBrooksWTOP January 22, 2017 12:23 pm 01/22/2017 12:23pm
Share
Formerly the Redskins' outside linebacker coach, Greg Manusky is familiar with the new job: He was a defensive coordinator for seven seasons. Manusky also played 12 seasons in the NFL, including three with the Redskins. (AP photo)

WASHINGTON — The Redskins finally got their man, as they promoted outside linebacker coach Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator Sunday morning.

Manusky, 50, replaces Joe Barry, who was let go after just two seasons for Washington.

The Dallas, Pennsylvania, native has been a defensive coordinator for seven seasons: in 2007 with San Francisco, in 2011 with San Diego and with Indianapolis in 2012. Manusky also played 12 seasons in the NFL — and was a Redskin from 1988 to 1990.

Washington will have pick number 17 in the upcoming NFL Draft. Their primary needs will be on the defensive line and at the safety and linebacker positions.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Breaking News defensive coordinator greg manusky j. brooks joe barry Washington Redskins
Home » Breaking News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Washington Redskins » Manusky is the Redskins'…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Redskins