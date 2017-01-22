Manusky is the Redskins’ new defensive coordinator

WASHINGTON — The Redskins finally got their man, as they promoted outside linebacker coach Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator Sunday morning.

Manusky, 50, replaces Joe Barry, who was let go after just two seasons for Washington.

The Dallas, Pennsylvania, native has been a defensive coordinator for seven seasons: in 2007 with San Francisco, in 2011 with San Diego and with Indianapolis in 2012. Manusky also played 12 seasons in the NFL — and was a Redskin from 1988 to 1990.

Washington will have pick number 17 in the upcoming NFL Draft. Their primary needs will be on the defensive line and at the safety and linebacker positions.

