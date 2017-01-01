12:10 pm, January 1, 2017
Just 2 slots still up for grabs on final NFL weekend

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 12:03 pm 01/01/2017 12:03pm
As the final day of the NFL regular season begins, the playoff picture is almost set with just three (four officially) NFC teams fighting for two spots. The AFC teams are set, but are playing for seeding.

If the Redskins beat the Giants in a 4:25 p.m. game, the Packers-Lions loser tonight is eliminated. If New York prevails, both the Packers and Lions are in.

Tampa Bay is still alive, but needs an unlikely set of results including a Giants-Redskins tie.

Oakland, with backup quarterback Matt McGloin, has a chance pass New England for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, or could fall behind Kansas City in the AFC West with a loss to Denver and a Chiefs win at San Diego.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

