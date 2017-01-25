4:27 pm, January 26, 2017
Washington Redskins

Former Redskins, Notre Dame QB Ralph Guglielmi dies at 83

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 2:13 pm 01/25/2017 02:13pm
WALLACE, N.C. (AP) — Former Notre Dame and Washington Redskins quarterback Ralph Guglielmi has died.

Gloria Braswell with the Padgett Funeral Home in Wallace, North Carolina, said Guglielmi died Monday. He was 83, and the cause of death was not made public.

Guglielmi was a consensus All-American as a senior in 1954 and also placed fourth in Heisman Trophy voting that year after throwing for 1,160 yards and leading the Fighting Irish (9-1) to a No. 4 final national ranking.

He was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

The Redskins drafted him in 1955 with the third overall pick, and he played a total of seven professional seasons with Washington, the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

