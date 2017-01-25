Former Redskins, Notre Dame QB Ralph Guglielmi dies at 83

WALLACE, N.C. (AP) — Former Notre Dame and Washington Redskins quarterback Ralph Guglielmi has died.

Gloria Braswell with the Padgett Funeral Home in Wallace, North Carolina, said Guglielmi died Monday. He was 83, and the cause of death was not made public.

Guglielmi was a consensus All-American as a senior in 1954 and also placed fourth in Heisman Trophy voting that year after throwing for 1,160 yards and leading the Fighting Irish (9-1) to a No. 4 final national ranking.

He was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

The Redskins drafted him in 1955 with the third overall pick, and he played a total of seven professional seasons with Washington, the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments