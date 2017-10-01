201.5
Nationals’ Scherzer says hamstring tweaked, not strained

By The Associated Press October 1, 2017 12:39 pm 10/01/2017 12:39pm
Good news for Nats fans: Max Scherzer said an MRI on his hamstring shows it's only tweaked and not a strain but he says it is still too soon to tell whether he'd be available to pitch in Game 1 of the NLDS.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer says an MRI exam on his right hamstring shows he just tweaked it and did not strain the muscle.

Scherzer said Sunday that he does not think the leg issue is a big deal and that he is able to run.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner, including last season, left his last regular-season start in the fourth inning Saturday night after feeling something in his hamstring on a change-up.

Scherzer said it’s too soon to say whether he would be available able to pitch Friday in Game 1 of NL East champion Washington’s NL Division Series against the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

