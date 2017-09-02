501.5
Scherzer limps to first and exits game after 5 innings

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 11:10 pm 09/02/2017 11:10pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Washington’s Max Scherzer was lifted after throwing 75 pitches over five innings, one inning after limping to first base in an at-bat.

A liner from Milwaukee’s Travis Shaw hit the 2016 NL Cy Young Award winner on his left leg in the first. In Scherzer’s fifth-inning plate appearance, he hit a grounder to shortstop, limped to first and was thrown out easily.

The right-hander pitched the fifth before being removed to open the sixth in a 1-1 game. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out two.

There was no immediate word from the Nationals about why Scherzer was pulled.

He was removed from a game at Miami on Aug. 1 with a neck injury, but didn’t miss a start.

Scherzer is 13-5 with a 2.19 ERA in 26 starts.

