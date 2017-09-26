Phillies 4, Nationals 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Harper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|Robles rf-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Kendrick 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|Blanton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bautista rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Werth lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.224
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Gonzalez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.094
|Difo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|2
|14
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Galvis ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.254
|Altherr rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Hoskins lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.268
|Joseph 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Rupp c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.219
|Crawford 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Thompson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Williams ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|7
|11
|Washington
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|003
|000
|10x—4
|6
|0
a-flied out for Ramos in the 6th. b-singled for Garcia in the 8th.
E_Wieters (8). LOB_Washington 5, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Rendon (41), Altherr (23), Rupp (17). HR_Kendrick (9), off Thompson. RBIs_Kendrick (41), Hoskins (47), Joseph (69), Rupp 2 (34). SB_Galvis (14). SF_Hoskins.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Zimmerman 2); Philadelphia 7 (Hernandez 3, Altherr, Hoskins, Rupp, Crawford). RISP_Washington 0 for 3; Philadelphia 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Rendon, Altherr. GIDP_Rendon.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Crawford, Hernandez, Joseph).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez, L, 15-8
|5
|5
|3
|3
|5
|7
|109
|2.75
|Blanton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.77
|Romero
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|3.69
|Adams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|4.50
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, W, 3-2
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|94
|3.88
|Ramos, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.37
|Morgan, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.74
|Garcia, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.73
|Neris, S, 25-28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.10
Thompson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ramos 1-0. HBP_Thompson (Rendon). WP_Gonzalez.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:59. A_16,437 (43,651).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.