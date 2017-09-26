Phillies 4, Nationals 1

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Harper rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .324 Robles rf-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .300 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .299 Kendrick 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .316 Blanton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bautista rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Werth lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .224 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wieters c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Gonzalez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .094 Difo 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Totals 30 1 4 1 2 14

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Galvis ss 2 2 1 0 2 0 .254 Altherr rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .273 Hoskins lf 2 0 0 1 1 2 .268 Joseph 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .239 Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Rupp c 3 0 1 2 1 2 .219 Crawford 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220 Thompson p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .167 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Kim ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Williams ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 4 6 4 7 11

Washington 010 000 000—1 4 1 Philadelphia 003 000 10x—4 6 0

a-flied out for Ramos in the 6th. b-singled for Garcia in the 8th.

E_Wieters (8). LOB_Washington 5, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Rendon (41), Altherr (23), Rupp (17). HR_Kendrick (9), off Thompson. RBIs_Kendrick (41), Hoskins (47), Joseph (69), Rupp 2 (34). SB_Galvis (14). SF_Hoskins.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Zimmerman 2); Philadelphia 7 (Hernandez 3, Altherr, Hoskins, Rupp, Crawford). RISP_Washington 0 for 3; Philadelphia 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Rendon, Altherr. GIDP_Rendon.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Crawford, Hernandez, Joseph).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez, L, 15-8 5 5 3 3 5 7 109 2.75 Blanton 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 5.77 Romero 1 0 1 1 1 1 16 3.69 Adams 1 1 0 0 1 3 20 4.50 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thompson, W, 3-2 5 4 1 1 2 5 94 3.88 Ramos, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.37 Morgan, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.74 Garcia, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.73 Neris, S, 25-28 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 3.10

Thompson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ramos 1-0. HBP_Thompson (Rendon). WP_Gonzalez.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:59. A_16,437 (43,651).

