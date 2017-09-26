Phillies 4, Nationals 1

201.5
By The Associated Press September 26, 2017 10:16 pm 09/26/2017 10:16pm
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Harper rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .324
Robles rf-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .299
Kendrick 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .316
Blanton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bautista rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Werth lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .224
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wieters c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Gonzalez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .094
Difo 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Totals 30 1 4 1 2 14
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Galvis ss 2 2 1 0 2 0 .254
Altherr rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .273
Hoskins lf 2 0 0 1 1 2 .268
Joseph 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .239
Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Rupp c 3 0 1 2 1 2 .219
Crawford 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220
Thompson p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .167
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Kim ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Williams ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .287
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 4 6 4 7 11
Washington 010 000 000—1 4 1
Philadelphia 003 000 10x—4 6 0

a-flied out for Ramos in the 6th. b-singled for Garcia in the 8th.

E_Wieters (8). LOB_Washington 5, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Rendon (41), Altherr (23), Rupp (17). HR_Kendrick (9), off Thompson. RBIs_Kendrick (41), Hoskins (47), Joseph (69), Rupp 2 (34). SB_Galvis (14). SF_Hoskins.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Zimmerman 2); Philadelphia 7 (Hernandez 3, Altherr, Hoskins, Rupp, Crawford). RISP_Washington 0 for 3; Philadelphia 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Rendon, Altherr. GIDP_Rendon.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Crawford, Hernandez, Joseph).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzalez, L, 15-8 5 5 3 3 5 7 109 2.75
Blanton 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 5.77
Romero 1 0 1 1 1 1 16 3.69
Adams 1 1 0 0 1 3 20 4.50
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thompson, W, 3-2 5 4 1 1 2 5 94 3.88
Ramos, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.37
Morgan, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.74
Garcia, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.73
Neris, S, 25-28 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 3.10

Thompson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ramos 1-0. HBP_Thompson (Rendon). WP_Gonzalez.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:59. A_16,437 (43,651).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

